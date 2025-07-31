Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Incubating Infra Businesses Add 74% To Consolidated EBITDA

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. EBITDA contribution from incubating businesses reflects strength, scalability of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) The consolidated profit before tax (PBT) is at Rs 1,466 crore, AEL said Adani Airports EBITDA grew 61% YoY to Rs 1,094 crore, leading incubating businesses' growth

There has been a substantial rise in EBITDA contribution from incubating businesses which reflects strength and scalability of Adani Enterprises Ltd's (AEL) operating model, the flagship company of the Adani Group said as it announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The incubating infra businesses contributed 74 per cent to consolidated EBITDA at Rs 3,786 crore. The consolidated PBT is at Rs 1,466 crore.

The consolidated financial highlights for Q1 FY26 is as follows:

Total income: Rs 22,437 crore

EBITDA: Rs 3,786 crore

PBT: Rs 1,466 crore

Incubating businesses EBITDA up by 5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,800 crore.

AAHL-Adani Airports EBITDA increased by 61 per cent YoY to Rs 1,094 crore.

Results for the quarter impacted primarily on account of the decrease in trade volume and volatility of index prices in IRM and commercial mining, AEL said.

"Adani Enterprises has established itself as one of the world's most successful infrastructure incubators," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"The substantial rise in EBITDA contribution from our incubating businesses reflects strength and scalability of our operating model. This performance has been led by our airports business, which delivered an exceptional 61 per cent year-on-year growth in EBITDA," he said.

"With landmark assets like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the copper plant and the Ganga Expressway set to become operational, we are accelerating our mission to build next-generation infrastructure platforms that are globally benchmarked, technologically advanced and strategically vital to India's growth story," Mr Adani said.

Adani New Industries (ANIL - Green Hydrogen Ecosystem)

Commissioned India's first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant marking a major milestone in the nation's clean energy transition.

Wind turbine business received its first external order of 300 MW for 3.3 MW WTG platform and started serial production.

Construction for the additional 6 GW module capacity progressing as per schedule.

AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Centre)

Noida data centre MEP works in progress.

Hyderabad data centre phase II MEP works - 72 per cent completed. MEP means mechanical, electrical and plumbing.

Pune data centre phase I works crosses 85 per cent

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports)

Secured $1.75 billion through ECBs and project financing across six airports and MIAL; to enable financial flexibility for growth.

Mumbai airport received its tariff order for 4th control period FY25 to FY29 with effective date from May 16, 2025.

During the quarter, seven new routes and two new airlines were added.

Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL - Roads)

Three HAM projects are more than 90 per cent complete. HAM is hybrid annuity model.

Ganga Expressway construction crosses 85 per cent.

Natural Resources - Mining Services

Two new MDO agreements signed for Mara II Mahan and Gondbahera Ujheni East coal mine in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Updates Subsequent To Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

AWL Agri Business Limited ("AWL") Exit

AEL's subsidiary entity Adani Commodities LLP sold 10.42 per cent stake in AWL through block deal and realised Rs 3,700 crore (before tax).

Entered into a share purchase agreement with Wilmar group for transferring the remaining stake of up to 20 per cent.

Debt Public Issue

Witnessed overwhelming participation from retail and non-institutional investors to fully subscribe issue within three hours of the launch day.

Completed its second public issue of NCDs, raising Rs 1,000 cr in the last 12 months.

ESG Highlights

AEL Sustainalytics ESG score has improved to 28 "Medium Risk" from previous score of 34 "High Risk" reflecting the impact of AEL's strategic efforts to strengthen governance, enhance transparency and embed sustainability to its core operations.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)