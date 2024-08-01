Adani Enterprises Net Profit Rises 161% In Q1

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) announced its results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, announced its results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The emerging core infra businesses comprising ANIL Ecosystem, Airports and Roads are consistently making significant strides in their operational performance, AEL said in a statement.

The contribution of these businesses to the overall EBIDTA has now increased to 62 per cent in Q1 FY25 compared to 45 per cent in Q1 FY24.

ANIL Ecosystem solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses has recorded highest ever EBIDTA of Rs 1,642 crore with an increase of 3.6x on Y-o-Y basis and now contributes 38 per cent to total EBIDTA on the back of its robust operational performance, AEL said.

"Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is further expanding its position as India's leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

"The substantial growth in our EBIDTA, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation. The combination of best-in-class management practices, state-of-the-art technologies, high ratings and fully-funded growth strategies, ensures that AEL continues to set new national and international benchmarks," Mr Adani said.

Scheme Of Arrangement For Food FMCG Business

Adani Enterprises as an incubator continues to incubate new businesses and create sustainable and long-term value for its stakeholders, the company said in the statement. The company said over the years, it has a track record of successfully incubating businesses across various sectors which are currently leading players in their respective sectors and delivering substantial returns to their shareholders.

In line with this, the board of directors of AEL has approved the demerger of the food FMCG business of AEL to Adani Wilmar Limited along with AEL's strategic investment in Adani Commodities LLP. The food FMCG business has become self-sustained, performing well and poised for further growth under AWL, it said.

For AEL, this arrangement will not only unlock the value for shareholders but also allow focused strategy for sustainable growth in its incubating businesses, AEL said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)