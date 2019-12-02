Calicut University Releases B.Sc. Fourth Semester Results

Calicut University result is available on the official website at uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University has released the fourth-semester Bachelor of Science results today. The Calicut University results have been released on the official website of Calicut University. The Calicut University results can be accessed from the official website, results.uoc.ac.in. A link for accessing the results can also be accessed from the official portal, uoc.ac.in.

The Calicut University BSc results have been released for the fourth semester exam held in April this year.

The university has also released the results of second semester M.Sc. Human Physiology (CCSS), second Semester M.Sc. Microbiology (CCSS) and second semester M.Sc. Biochemistry (CCSS) examinations held in April month.

The varsity has already released the fourth semester results for the BCom students recently.

Meanwhile, the Kerala-based varsity has released the Calicut University hall ticket of the third semester exams for the regular and distance students on its official portal. Both, distance and regular students may download their Calicut University hall ticket from the official portal uoc.ac.in.

"The candidates who are awaiting their BA and BSc fourth semester results may expect the same in this week or in next two-three days," an official from the examination section of Calicut University has told NDTV recently.

Calicut University result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Calicut University results:

Step 1 : Go to the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

Step 2 : Click on the examination results tab.

Step 4 : Click on the results link.

Step 5 : Enter the registration number and captcha code.

Step 6 : Submit the details and view your result.

