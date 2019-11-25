Calicut University Result For 4th Semester Degree Exams Soon

Calicut University result will be released on the official portal at uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University result 2019: University of Calicut will release the fourth semester results degree examinations soon. An official told NDTV that the Calicut University result for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science degree examination results for the students who has attended the semester exams will be released this week or 'in next two-three days'. The varsity has already released the fourth semester results for the BCom students last week. The results will be released on the official portal of the varsity at uoc.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the Kerala-based varsity has released the Calicut University hall ticket of the third semester exams for the regular and distance students on its official portal. Both, distance and regular students may download their Calicut University hall ticket from the official portal uoc.ac.in.

"The candidates who are awaiting their BA and BSc fourth semester results may expect the same in this week or in next two-three days," an official from the examination section of Calicut University said.

"The varsity has already uploaded the fourth semester results of BCom students," he added.

Calicut University result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Calicut University results:

Step 1 : Go to the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

Step 2 : Click on the examination results tab.

Step 3 : Enter the result page. (or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)

Step 4 : Click on the results link.

Step 5 : Enter the registration number and captcha code.

Step 6 : Submit the details and view your result.

Calicut University hall ticket 2019: Direct link

Hall ticket direct link

