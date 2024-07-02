CA Students Can Submit Observations For Foundation Exam By This Date



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification seeking observation from candidates on the question papers for the Foundation examination held in June 2024.



The students can share their observations by July 7, 2024 to the Director (Exams), The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg, Delhi.



An official notification by the ICAI reads, "It is hereby informed that candidates can bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Foundation Examinations held in June 2024 by e-mail at examfeedback[at]icai[dot]in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post, at the following address, so as to reach us latest by 7th July 2024."

The CA foundation exam was conducted on June 20, 22, 24, and 26.



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final exams on July 5. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website icai.nic.in or icai.org by entering their registration number and roll number.



The final and intermediate exam this year were conducted in May. The CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5, and 9, with group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16.

