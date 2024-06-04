ICAI To Take Stringent Action Against Candidates For Adopting Unfair Means During CA Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has disqualified candidates who were found involved in alleged cheating cases in the recently held CA exams. The institute released an official notification mentioning that certain examinees were found with physical possession of the mobile phone.



An official notification by the ICAI reads, "During May 2024 Chartered Accountants Examinations, it was observed that certain examinees were found in the physical possession of the mobile phone and some telegram group/WhatsApp group/other channels of communication were found in their mobile phones. All the mobile phones were confiscated, and reports were taken from the examination centre and other functionaries."



As per the policy of Examination Department of the ICAI, among others, possession of mobile phone or any other electronic device / gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre during Chartered Accountants examinations.



The Examination Committee of the Institute, has taken a serious view of above and decided to debar all such candidates, who were involved in tarnishing the image of the institute by taking mobile phones inside the examination hall, for the next five years from appearing in the Chartered Accountants examinations, the notification reads.



ICAI conducted the Intermediate Group 1 exams on May 3 and 5 and 9. The Group 2 exams were scheduled for May 11, 15, and 17. The Final exams for Group 1 were held on May 2, 4, and 8, while Group 2 exams were conducted on May 10, 14, and 16.

