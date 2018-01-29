CA IPCC Final Exam Result 2017 Declared The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for IPCC Examination held in November 2017.

CA IPCC Final Exam Result 2017: Know How To Check New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for IPCC Examination held in November 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result on the official website. On 17 January 2018, ICAI had released the result of CA final exam. In the CA Final exam, Mohit Gupta from Karnal has emerged as the All India Topper. Prashant from New Delhi is the second topper with Aditya Mittal also from Delhi rounding up the top three. ICAI has also released the exam schedule of the IPCC May 2018 exam.



Online registration for the IPCC May 2018 exam along with Foundation course exam and final exam will begin on 5 February 2018. Candidates can apply till 26 February 2018, however with late fee submission they can also apply till 5 March 2018. 'Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for Hindi medium for answering papers.' Details of the examinations are available online at icaiexam.icai.org. Along with four overseas exam center, ICAI has decided to conduct the exam in 192 centres in the country provided, that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.



For the CA final exam, the result was available on the official website and was also be received via SMS. The results were also sent via email to students who had already registered for the service.



