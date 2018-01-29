ICAI CPT 2018 Schedule Released; Check Exam Dates ICAI CPT 2018 exam will be held on 17 June. Online registration will begin in April.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICAI CPT June 2018 Exam Schedule New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) 2018. ICAI will conduct the CPT exam on 17 June 2018. The exam will be held in two sessions: morning session (10.30 am to 12.30 pm) and afternoon session (2.00 pm to 4.00 pm). The application process will begin on 4 April 2018 and candidates willing to register for the examination can do so till 26 April 2018. With late fees candidates can submit the online application till 3 May 2018.



ICAI has released the IPCC result 2017. The overall pass percentage is 26.72; Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth from Ahmedabad is the topper, followed by Susarla Aravind Jayaram from Kolkata and Simran Kessar from Navi Mumbai. The CA final exam result was released on 17 January. Check result for IPCC Examination held in November 2017.



ICAI has also released the exam schedule of IPCC May 2018. Online registration for the IPCC May 2018 exam along with Foundation course exam and final exam will begin on 5 February 2018. Candidates can apply till 26 February 2018, however with late fee submission they can also apply till 5 March 2018.



ICAI CPT June 2018 will be held at 196 exam centres along with 5 centres overseas.



ICAI CPT June 2018 Exam Session Schedule

Morning Session: Fundamentals of Accounting, Mercantile Laws

Afternoon Session: General Economics, Quantitative Aptitude



