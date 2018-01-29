ICAI CPT 2018 Schedule Released; Check Exam Dates

Read: ICAI IPCC Exam Schedule Released, Online Registration In February 2018
ICAI has released the IPCC result 2017. The overall pass percentage is 26.72; Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth from Ahmedabad is the topper, followed by Susarla Aravind Jayaram from Kolkata and Simran Kessar from Navi Mumbai. The CA final exam result was released on 17 January. Check result for IPCC Examination held in November 2017.
ICAI has also released the exam schedule of IPCC May 2018. Online registration for the IPCC May 2018 exam along with Foundation course exam and final exam will begin on 5 February 2018. Candidates can apply till 26 February 2018, however with late fee submission they can also apply till 5 March 2018.
ICAI CPT June 2018 will be held at 196 exam centres along with 5 centres overseas.
Morning Session: Fundamentals of Accounting, Mercantile Laws
Afternoon Session: General Economics, Quantitative Aptitude
