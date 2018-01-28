ICAI IPCC Exam Schedule Released, Online Registration In February 2018

Online registration for the IPCC exam along with Foundation course exam and final exam will begin on 5 February 2018.

Education | | Updated: January 28, 2018 17:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ICAI IPCC Exam Schedule Released, Online Registration In February 2018

IPCC May 2018 Exam Date, Registration, Pattern, Centres, Other Details

New Delhi:  The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct examination for Intermediate (IPC) course in May 2018. Online registration for the exam along with Foundation course exam and final exam will begin on 5 February 2018. Candidates can apply till 26 February 2018, however with late fee submission they can also apply till 5 March 2018. 'Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for Hindi medium for answering papers.' Details of the examinations are available online at icaiexam.icai.org.

Along with four overseas exam center, ICAI has decided to conduct the exam in 192 centres in the country provided, that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.

Exam Schedule
Foundation Course Exam: 10, 12, 14 and 16 May 2018
IPCC exam Group 1: 3, 5, 7 and 9 May 2018
IPCC exam Group 2: 11, 13 and 15 May 2018
Final Course Exam group 1: 2, 4, 6, 8 May 2018
Final Course Exam Group 2: 10, 12, 14, 16 May 2018
Internal Taxation Assessment Test: 10, 12 May 2018

'It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday,' clarifies ICAI.

Comments
Close [X]
Candidates can opt to answer the papers in Hindi.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

IPCC May 2018 Exam DateIPCC exam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................