ICAI IPCC Exam Schedule Released, Online Registration In February 2018 Online registration for the IPCC exam along with Foundation course exam and final exam will begin on 5 February 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT IPCC May 2018 Exam Date, Registration, Pattern, Centres, Other Details New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct examination for Intermediate (IPC) course in May 2018. Online registration for the exam along with Foundation course exam and final exam will begin on 5 February 2018. Candidates can apply till 26 February 2018, however with late fee submission they can also apply till 5 March 2018. 'Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for Hindi medium for answering papers.' Details of the examinations are available online at icaiexam.icai.org.



Along with four overseas exam center, ICAI has decided to conduct the exam in 192 centres in the country provided, that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.



Exam Schedule

Foundation Course Exam: 10, 12, 14 and 16 May 2018

IPCC exam Group 1: 3, 5, 7 and 9 May 2018

IPCC exam Group 2: 11, 13 and 15 May 2018

Final Course Exam group 1: 2, 4, 6, 8 May 2018

Final Course Exam Group 2: 10, 12, 14, 16 May 2018

Internal Taxation Assessment Test: 10, 12 May 2018



'It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday,' clarifies ICAI.



Candidates can opt to answer the papers in Hindi.



Click here for more



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct examination for Intermediate (IPC) course in May 2018. Online registration for the exam along with Foundation course exam and final exam will begin on 5 February 2018. Candidates can apply till 26 February 2018, however with late fee submission they can also apply till 5 March 2018. 'Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for Hindi medium for answering papers.' Details of the examinations are available online at icaiexam.icai.org.Along with four overseas exam center, ICAI has decided to conduct the exam in 192 centres in the country provided, that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.Foundation Course Exam: 10, 12, 14 and 16 May 2018IPCC exam Group 1: 3, 5, 7 and 9 May 2018IPCC exam Group 2: 11, 13 and 15 May 2018Final Course Exam group 1: 2, 4, 6, 8 May 2018Final Course Exam Group 2: 10, 12, 14, 16 May 2018Internal Taxation Assessment Test: 10, 12 May 2018'It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday,' clarifies ICAI. Candidates can opt to answer the papers in Hindi.Click here for more Education News