ICAI IPCC Exam Schedule Released, Online Registration In February 2018

Along with four overseas exam center, ICAI has decided to conduct the exam in 192 centres in the country provided, that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.
Exam Schedule
Foundation Course Exam: 10, 12, 14 and 16 May 2018
IPCC exam Group 1: 3, 5, 7 and 9 May 2018
IPCC exam Group 2: 11, 13 and 15 May 2018
Final Course Exam group 1: 2, 4, 6, 8 May 2018
Final Course Exam Group 2: 10, 12, 14, 16 May 2018
Internal Taxation Assessment Test: 10, 12 May 2018
'It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday,' clarifies ICAI.
