CA Final Results Likely Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download Scores

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the results for CA Final exam by tomorrow, December 26, 2024. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the ICAI by using their login credentials. The CA Final examinations were conducted from November 3-14, 2024. The Group I exams were scheduled for November 3, 5, and 7, 2024. The Group II exams for November 9, 11, and 14, 2024.



Steps to check the ICAI CA Final 2024 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards



The tentative date to announce the results for the CA Final exam was announced by ICAI official Dhiraj Khandelwal. He posted on X that the results for the CA Final exam are expected to be out by last week of December. The likely date scheduled is December 26, 2024.



"The ICAI Final results are expected in the last week of December and the likely date of result may be 26th by evening," the post read.



ICAI had earlier rescheduled the chartered accountancy exams in five centres due to the assembly elections and by-elections. The institute had postponed the exam that was scheduled to be held on November 13 in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) to November 14, 2024.