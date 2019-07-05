Budget 2019: Government To Launch 'Study In India' Initiative To Target Foreign Students

Government will launch ''Study in India'' initiative to target foreign students

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that three Indian institutions - two IITs and IISc - now figure in top 200 institutions in world university rankings and the government will start a programme ''Study in India'' to encourage foreign students to study in Indian universities.

Presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman said that regulatory system in higher education will be reformed and a Higher Education Commission will be set up.

She said no Indian institute figured in top 200 of world university rankings five years back.

"Concerted efforts have been made to boost education standards. Three institutes - two IITs and IISc (Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru) are in top 200. We will continue making concerted efforts," she said.

She said Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for Rs 2019-2020 under the head ''World-class institutions''.

"It is more than three times the revised estimates," she said.

The minister said India has the potential to become the hub of education and the "Study in India'' programme will focus on bringing foreign students to the country.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability