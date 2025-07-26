World Leaders Who Studied In India

World Leaders In India: Many world leaders have studied in India, showing how Indian education has played a role in their success and international ties. From Kabul to Kathmandu, these figures attended prestigious Indian institutions, showcasing India's contribution to leadership and learning on the world stage.

Here are some of the renowned world leaders who had their education in India:

1. Aung San Suu Kyi- Myanmar

Aung San Suu Kyi, the national counsellor of Myanmar and the Nobel Peace Prize winner graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University with a degree in Politics. She won the Nobel Prize in 1991.

2. Hamid Karzai (Afghanistan)

Hamid Karzai was the president of Afghanistan from 2004-2014. He earned his Master's degree in International Relations and Political Science from Himachal Pradesh University in 1983.

3. Bingu wa Mutharika (Malawi)

Bingu Wa Mutharika, the former president of Malawi, Southeastern Africa completed his graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, and Masters in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

4. Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria)

Olusegun Mathew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo was the president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. The president took his military training in India, first at College of Military Engineering at Kirkee, and then Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He served as a military ruler from February 13, 1976 to October 1, 1979.

5. Baburam Bhattarai (Nepal)

Baburam Bhattarai, the the Prime Minister of Nepal from August 2011 to March 2013 completed his Masters in Technology (M.Tech.) from the Delhi School of Planning and Architecture. He completed his PhD in Urban Planning from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi in 1986.