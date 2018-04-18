'Study In India' Aims 2 Lakh Foreign Students By 2023 With a vision to promote Indian education to foreign students, the 'Study in India' initiative has identified 160 higher education institutes for the purpose. The programme aims to promote Indian education to 2 lakh international students by 2023.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Study In India Portal Launched: www.studyinindia.gov.in New Delhi: 'Study in India' programme of the HRD Ministry has been launched today by Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj. With a vision to promote Indian education to foreign students, the initiative has identified 160 higher education institutes for the purpose. Along with the Minister of External Affairs, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh and diplomats from over 30 countries attended the launch. The programme aims to promote Indian education to 2 lakh international students by 2023. 55% of the total seats will be available, under fee waiver scheme on merit basis.



The integration of e-SANAD with National Academic Depository was launched along with the #StudyInIndia programme by the honourable MEA @SushmaSwaraj & honourable Minister of State for @HRDMinistry, @dr_satyapal today. pic.twitter.com/atGZD48rp7 — Study In India (@StudyInIndiaGov) April 18, 2018



The programme will however not affect the number of seats available for Indian students. As per the existing Government framework, provision of 10-15% supernumerary seats for foreign students is there.



The primary objective is branding Indian education system abroad as an attractive option; however the move also aims to improve the global ranking of higher educational institutes in the country.



The Government has also approved an expenditure of Rs. 150 crores for the 'Study in India' programme for two years 2018-19 and 2019-20 which will be primarily for brand promotion activities.



The venture will include easing of visa requirements for international students.



The portal will enable students from 30 countries across South Asia, Africa, CIS and Middle East to select and apply for different courses from 150 select Indian institutions which are high on NAAC and NIRF ranking.



Graded Autonomy

Top colleges of the country have been granted graded autonomy. 'Graded autonomy will help educational institutions to expand on their own, they can improve their programs, launch new programs as per the need. They can take foreign faculty & foreign students up to 20%,' said Minister of HRD, Prakash Javadekar. On 20 March 2018, 60 higher education institutes in the country were granted autonomy.



(With Inputs From IANS)



Click here for more



'Study in India' programme of the HRD Ministry has been launched today by Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj. With a vision to promote Indian education to foreign students, the initiative has identified 160 higher education institutes for the purpose. Along with the Minister of External Affairs, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh and diplomats from over 30 countries attended the launch. The programme aims to promote Indian education to 2 lakh international students by 2023. 55% of the total seats will be available, under fee waiver scheme on merit basis.The programme will however not affect the number of seats available for Indian students. As per the existing Government framework, provision of 10-15% supernumerary seats for foreign students is there.The primary objective is branding Indian education system abroad as an attractive option; however the move also aims to improve the global ranking of higher educational institutes in the country.The Government has also approved an expenditure of Rs. 150 crores for the 'Study in India' programme for two years 2018-19 and 2019-20 which will be primarily for brand promotion activities.The venture will include easing of visa requirements for international students.The portal will enable students from 30 countries across South Asia, Africa, CIS and Middle East to select and apply for different courses from 150 select Indian institutions which are high on NAAC and NIRF ranking.Top colleges of the country have been granted graded autonomy. 'Graded autonomy will help educational institutions to expand on their own, they can improve their programs, launch new programs as per the need. They can take foreign faculty & foreign students up to 20%,' said Minister of HRD, Prakash Javadekar. On 20 March 2018, 60 higher education institutes in the country were granted autonomy. (With Inputs From IANS)Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter