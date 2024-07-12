BSEB STET: Answer Key Released For Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test

Bihar School Examination Board has released the answer key for BSEB STET 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) can download the answer key from the official website of BSEB. The answer key are available at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The objection window for STET Paper I will be available from July 12 to July 15, 2024. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till July 15, 2024 by making payment of processing fee for each question they want to raise objection for.

The answer key objection window for Paper 2 will open on July 17 and will close on July 20, 2024. The Phase 1 Bihar STET examination was conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2024.

The registration for BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 examination registration will begin on July 26 and will close on August 11, 2024. The exam for Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 have been scheduled from September 10 to September 30, 2024.

The exam is conducted for recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. The Paper 2 is being conducted for recruitment to the higher secondary level, while the Paper 1 was held for the secondary level.

Steps to check BSEB STET Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website of BSEB.

On the homepage, click on BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 link.

Enter your login details.

Click on submit.

Check the answer key and download the page.