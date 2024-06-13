Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Dates Rescheduled Amid Paper Leak Row

BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced new dates for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) 2024 amid paper leak controversy. BPSC has cancelled the third stage of the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 (TRE 3.0) following allegations of paper leaks. The exam was conducted on March 15, 2024, in two shifts. According to the Economic Offenses Unit in Bihar, Patna, the question papers had been accessed by an organised group before the scheduled time. The rescheduled Bihar government school teacher test will now be held from July 19 to July 22 this year, instead of the previously announced dates of July 4 to July 10.

Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam will be able to access updated information by visiting BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.



The BPSC's official notification states: "In light of the order passed on May 29 by the Hon'ble High Court, Patna, the previously scheduled exam date has been revised for the online application of Guest Teacher."

For primary teachers (classes 1 to 5), the exam will consist of two papers with 150 questions, each worth 150 marks.

For middle, secondary and higher secondary teachers, the exam is divided into three parts: Paper 1 for language, Paper 2 for general studies, and Paper 3 for the subject chosen by the candidates. The exam will feature objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each paper will have 150 questions worth 150 marks. There will be no negative marking and the exam duration will be 2.5 hours.