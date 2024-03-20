Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Cancelled After Paper Leak Allegations

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Paper Leak: The date for re-conducting TRE-3.0 will be announced later.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the third stage of the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 (TRE 3.0) following allegations of paper leaks. The examination was conducted by the BPSC on March 15, 2024, in two shifts.

According to reports from the Economic Offenses Unit, Bihar, Patna, the question papers for the examination had reached an organised gang even before the scheduled time. In response, the Economic Offenses Unit, Bihar, Patna, had registered a case on March 16 under various sections, initiating further investigation and legal action.

An official release stated, "The Commission sought standard evidence from the Economic Offenses Unit to make decisions regarding the examination. Queries were raised on specific points mentioned in the FIR, and correspondence was exchanged".

The commission was told that in the course of the research, any type of information and sealed electronic devices cannot be shared with any office/unit as per the rules.

The FIR highlighted that the question paper was leaked before the examination took place.

"After careful consideration and in the interest of maintaining transparency and integrity in the examination process, the BPSC decided to cancel the School Teacher Competitive Examination held on March 15, 2024 (both shifts of TRE-3.0)," the official release specifies

The date for re-conducting TRE-3.0 will be announced later.