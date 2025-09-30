Bihar Student Marries Coaching Centre Teacher, Couple Seeks Protection In Viral Video

A woman married her teacher in Bihar and the newly married couple made a video appealing to their families to let them live in peace. In the viral video, the woman said she is over 18 years old and can decide for herself.

Class 12 student Sindhu Kumari had been studying at a coaching centre in Bihar's Jamui district. The teacher, Prabhakar Mahato, is also a serving policeman. He joined the force six months ago.

Kumari was preparing for a government job. They became friends at the coaching centre and eventually became closer.

Her family found out about the relationship and denied any plan for marriage between the two. Mahato's family in Lakhisarai district also objected to the relationship.

The couple, realising their families would never agree, eloped last week and got married at a temple.

The couple in the video said they were scared of what their families may do to them. Kumari said she was worried her family may harass her husband's family.

In the video that surfaced on Monday, Kumari said she was over 18 years old and Mahato married her of her own free will.

"He did not kidnap me," she said, and appealed to the police with folded hands not to harass her husband or his family.

Mahato, also asking the police for safety and security, said he truly loved Kumari and they would be together for life.

Jamui police officer Amarendra Kumar said they are looking into the matter and will speak to both the families to see if there is any pressure on the couple.