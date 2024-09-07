BPSC TRE 2024: Answer Key Out, Objection Window Opens On September 9

BPSC TRE Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 on September 6. The answer key is available on the official website. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answers can raise objections between September 9 and September 14. Objections can be submitted after logging in with their username and password, along with evidence to support the challenge. The answer keys cover all subjects for Classes 9-10 conducted on July 21, 2024, all subjects for Classes 11-12 from the first shift held on July 22, 2024, and two subjects for Classes 6-10 from the second shift.

Objections submitted through any other mode or after the specified deadline will not be considered. The BPSC TRE results will be announced after reviewing the grievances raised regarding the provisional answer key. The final answer key will also be released alongside the result.

"Candidates who appeared for the examination are informed that if they have any objections to the answers to any question, they may submit their objections along with supporting evidence by logging in with their username and password on the dashboard from September 9, 2024, to September 14, 2024. Objections received through any other medium or after the specified deadline will not be considered," the official notice states.

Earlier, in March 2024, the TRE 3.0 teacher recruitment exam was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam took place on March 15 in two shifts. Initially, the exam was scheduled for two days, March 15 and 16. On March 15, it was conducted in two shifts-the first from 9.30am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30pm to 5pm. The March 16 exam, which was planned for a single shift from 12 noon to 2.30pm, was cancelled due to "unavoidable" circumstances.