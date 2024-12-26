Bihar Public Service Commission Admit Cards To Be Out On December 27

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims) tomorrow, December 27, 2024. Candidates who have to appear in the exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The re-examination is scheduled for January 4, 2025. Candidates whose exam got cancelled in the Patna centre will be able to download their admit cards from the bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam held at the centre was cancelled due to alleged irregularities. The decision to conduct a re-test was made following a commission meeting held on December 19, 2024.

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the Home page, click on BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Paper pattern

The exam will comprise questions from the general studies subject. All the questions will be objective type. The exam duration is 2 hours, and the total number of questions asked will be 150. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the preliminary examination. There is a provision of 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer. This recruitment drive will fill up 2027 posts in various departments across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.