Advertisement

Bihar Public Service Commission Admit Cards To Be Out On December 27

The re-examination for Bihar Public Service Commission is scheduled for January 4, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bihar Public Service Commission Admit Cards To Be Out On December 27
New Delhi:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims) tomorrow, December 27, 2024. Candidates who have to appear in the exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The re-examination is scheduled for January 4, 2025. Candidates whose exam got cancelled in the Patna centre will be able to download their admit cards from the bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam held at the centre was cancelled due to alleged irregularities. The decision to conduct a re-test was made following a commission meeting held on December 19, 2024.

Steps to download the admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the Home page, click on BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 link 
  • Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Paper pattern
The exam will comprise questions from the general studies subject. All the questions will be objective type. The exam duration is 2 hours, and the total number of questions asked will be 150. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the preliminary examination. There is a provision of 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer. This recruitment drive will fill up 2027 posts in various departments across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
BPSC 2025, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), BPSC Admit Cards
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com