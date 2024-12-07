BPSC Refutes Rumors About Normalisation Process For 70th Combined Prelims Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has clarified that rumors circulating on social media regarding the implementation of the normalisation process for the upcoming 70th Combined Preliminary Examination are baseless. The examination, scheduled for December 13, 2024, will be conducted in a single shift without the application of normalisation.

In an official statement, the BPSC expressed surprise over the emergence of such misinformation. "The Commission has neither proposed nor planned to adopt normalization for this examination. The spread of such baseless rumours appears to be a deliberate attempt by certain coaching operators and self-proclaimed student leaders to mislead candidates," the statement read.

The BPSC further emphasised that the advertisement for the exam, published on September 23, 2024, contained no mention of normalisation, and no official communication regarding this has been made by the Commission. The exam will proceed as scheduled, from 12pm to 2pm, without any changes in procedure.

Reiterating its commitment to fairness, the Commission highlighted its efforts to ensure transparent and malpractice-free examinations. "To maintain the integrity of the process, we have implemented various corrective measures over time, including the introduction of multiset papers. For the 70th Preliminary Exam, one set from the prepared multiset will be used," the BPSC stated.

The application process for the examination began on September 28, 2024, and was initially set to close on October 18, 2024. However, considering requests from candidates, the Commission extended the deadline to November 4, 2024.

The BPSC urged candidates to focus on their preparation and avoid being influenced by false information. "We advise all aspirants to prepare sincerely and participate peacefully in the examination," the statement concluded.

This clarification comes as a significant relief to candidates, many of whom had expressed confusion over the alleged introduction of normalization. Protests against the possibility of normalisation had been ongoing since December 6.