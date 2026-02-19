Ghaziabad Bans Loud Music, DJs After 10 pm During Board Exams

Board Exams 2026: The Ghaziabad Police has imposed a ban on DJ programmes and loud music after 10 pm to ensure that students appearing for board examinations do not face any disturbance. The directive comes as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) examinations began on February 18.

According to the order, DJs will not be permitted to operate beyond 10 PM in any part of the district. Authorities have also directed that the volume of DJ systems must strictly adhere to prescribed decibel limits. Action will be taken against operators found violating the norms.

Officials said the restrictions are particularly necessary during the ongoing wedding season, when multiple DJs are often used at events, causing inconvenience not only to students but also to nearby residents. The enforcement of Section 163 in Ghaziabad will remain in effect until midnight on March 27.

UP Board Examinations 2026

The UP Board examinations for 2026 began on February 18 with the Hindi paper for both Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students. The exams are being conducted in two shifts across 8,033 centres in the state and will continue until March 12.

CBSE Board Examinations 2026

The CBSE board examinations began on February 17, with over 43 lakh students appearing, around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The examinations are being conducted at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12.

CBSE has advised students to reach their centres well in advance, keeping traffic conditions in mind. Entry will close sharply at 10 am, and all exams are being held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, while Class 12 examinations will end on April 10. In total, students are appearing for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. Of the 25 lakh Class 10 candidates, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. For Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are appearing this year.

ICSE Board Examination 2026

ICSE board examinations 2026 began on February 17 and will conclude on March 30.

(With inputs from Pintu Tomar)