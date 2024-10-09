Bihar's New Transfer Policy Will Give Preference To Teachers With Serious Illnesses

The Bihar government has announced a new policy for transfer and posting of government school teachers in the state aiming to improve the quality of education. The revised policy will give priority to teachers with serious illnesses and disabilities.

It will ensure that the number of female teachers in any school does not exceed 70 and teachers are transferred after every five years of their posting. The department will give ten options to the teachers for preferable posting locations. The postings will be made in the nearest subdivision or district.

The new policy will benefit over 1.80 lakh teachers who passed competency tests across the state. The test is conducted for educators employed by local bodies in Bihar who want recruitment as government school teachers. The policy will not apply to teachers appointed by local municipal bodies who have not passed the competency test.

While announcing the policy, Education Minister Sunil Kumar said, "All applications for transfers will be received online only. The new transfer policy will bring uniformity to transfers and postings of teachers of government schools in the state. It will not only provide relief to teachers but will also improve the quality of education."

“Teachers who are seriously ill, handicapped, widowed, divorced, living alone, or in a husband-wife teacher pair will get preference during transfers,” the minister added.

The policy will only be applicable to teachers selected through Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), government teachers and those who have passed mandatory tests.

(With inputs from PTI)

