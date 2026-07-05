Bihar UGEAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Out, Check College Allocation Here

Bihar UGEAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar UGEAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in participating institutes across the state. Candidates who completed the counselling registration and choice filling can now check their allotted college online.

The Round 1 result was published on July 4, 2026, while candidates can download their provisional allotment order from July 4 to July 9, 2026. Physical document verification and admission will be conducted from July 7 to July 9, 2026, and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 17, 2026.

Direct Link: Bihar UGEAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026

Bihar UGEAC 2026 Important Dates

Online Registration Started: May 13, 2026 (2:59 PM)

May 13, 2026 (2:59 PM) Online Registration Closed: June 5, 2026 (10:00 PM)

June 5, 2026 (10:00 PM) Choice Filling Started: June 26, 2026 (11:30 AM)

June 26, 2026 (11:30 AM) Last Date for Choice Filling & Choice Locking: July 1, 2026 (11:59 PM)

July 1, 2026 (11:59 PM) Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 4, 2026

July 4, 2026 Download Round 1 Provisional Allotment Order: July 4 to July 9, 2026

July 4 to July 9, 2026 Physical Document Verification & Institute Admission: July 7 to July 9, 2026

July 7 to July 9, 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: July 17, 2026

How To Check Bihar UGEAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their allotment letter:

Visit the Bihar UGEAC counselling portal.

Click on the UGEAC 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment link.

Log in using the required credentials.

View the allotted college and course details.

Download and save the provisional allotment letter.

Complete document verification and admission within the notified schedule.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report for document verification and complete the admission process within the specified deadline. Failure to do so may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. Those seeking a better option can take part in the subsequent counselling rounds as per the official schedule.