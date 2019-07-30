Bihar UGEAC Merit List, Rank Card Released For Engineering Counselling

Bihar UGEAC merit list and rank card has been released on the official website

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the merit list for Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC). The rank cards for candidates who applied for UGEAC is available on the official BCECEB website. BCECEB has discontinued the practice of conducting an entrance exam for admission to engineering courses and instead considers JEE Main rank for admission.

Students who had applied for UGEAC 2019 can download their rank cards by following the steps given below.

UGEAC 2019 Merit List: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official BCECEB website.

Step two: Click on the UGEAC 2019 rank card link.

Step three: Enter UGEAC id and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your rank card.

Bihar UGEAC 2019 Rank Card: Direct Link

BCECEB will release counselling schedule for the students who have been placed in the merit list later.

Meanwhile, the board has released the list of engineering institute and available seats on the official website. Students can check the number of seats available under a particular department and prepare for the counselling process.

