Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) Merit List Today

Bihar engineering counselling merit list is expected today.

Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2019 merit list is expected today. The merit list will be available on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The counseling dates will be notified later by the Board. The counseling merit list will be announced for admission to B.Tech./BE courses offered at 38 State Engineering Universities and Exalt College of Engineering and Technology (Private), Vaishali, Bihar. UGEAC registration had begun on July 15 for JEE main qualified candidates.

Students applying for UGEAC 2019 should keep the following items at hand before applying for the counselling process:

Email id

Mobile no

Scanned / Soft copy passport size photograph (Less than 100KB)

Scanned / Soft copy of signature (Less than 100KB)

Aadhaar Card (if available)

Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card if available

The merit list was earlier supposed to be released on July 23.

Earlier, the Board used to conduct a state-level engineering entrance exam which has been abolished in favour of JEE Main exam scores. This year, the board also decided to use NEET UG score to admit students to Bihar Veterinary College.

