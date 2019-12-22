Bihar Announces 1,767 Amin Vacancies; Apply From Tomorrow

Bihar Revenue Department has announced more than 1,700 Amin vacancies

The Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Bihar has announced Amin vacancy. Total 1,767 Amin vacancies are available for inter pass candidates. The application process will begin tomorrow (December 23) on the official BCECEB website. Candidates will be selected for recruitment on the basis of their performance in a computer-based test. The prospectus for Amin recruitment is available on the BCECEB website.

The last date to apply for the recruitment is January 22, 2020. Candidates have to submit application fee by January 20, 2020.

An applicant must have passed 10+2 or intermediate examination form a recognized board of education.

The lower age limit is 18 years. In case of male candidates from unreserved categories, the upper age limit is 37 years. The upper age limit for Backward Classes and EBC categories, and women candidates from unreserved categories, the upper age limit is 40 years. The upper age limit is 42 years for SC and ST category candidates.

The selection process will involve a computer-based test. Candidates will be shortlisted for the CBT on the basis of their marks in the qualifying examination. The number of candidates called for the test would not be less than 10 times the number of vacancies available.

The computer-based test will tentatively be held on February 15 and February 16, 2020.

The examination will have two sections. First section will be of 50 marks value and will have questions from General Knowledge, Current Affair, General Science, and General Hindi. Section two will carry 25 marks and will have questions from General Mathematics. The total number of questions will be 75. The exam will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes duration.

Click here for more Jobs News