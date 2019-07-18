Bihar Entrance Exam Board Extends Registration Date For Engineering Counselling

Bihar has extended the registration date for engineering counselling

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the counselling registration process for admission to B.Tech./BE courses offered at 38 State Engineering Universities and Exalt College of Engineering. The last date to register for the counselling was July 15 earlier but the schedule has been extended now. Only those students who have qualified in JEE Main 2019 exam are eligible to apply for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2019.

Bihar UGEAC 2019: Revised Schedule

Commencement of online registration/ application: July 18, 2019

Last date to complete registration process: July 24, 2019

Last date to pay application fee: July 25, 2019

Editing in online application: July 26 and July 27, 2019

Publication of merit list: July 29, 2019

The counselling dates will be notified later by the Board.

Students applying for UGEAC 2019 should keep the following items at hand before applying for the counselling process:

Email id

Mobile no

Scanned / Soft copy passport size photograph (Less than 100KB)

Scanned / Soft copy of signature (Less than 100KB)

Aadhaar Card (if available)

Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card if available

Earlier, BCECEB used to conduct a state-level engineering entrance exam which has been abolished in favour of JEE Main exam scores. This year, the board also decided to use NEET UG score to admit students to Bihar Veterinary College.

The counselling for medical seats is going on in the state and BCECEB has already released the seat allotment list for the first round of counselling.

