Bihar Scraps 75% Attendance Rule For Students To Receive Financial Benefits

The Bihar government has scrapped the mandatory 75% attendance requirement for students to avail benefits under the uniform and cycle scheme in government schools. Education Minister Sunil Kumar made the announcement in the Legislative Council, confirming that the decision was approved by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the state cabinet.

Previously, only students meeting the attendance criteria were eligible for financial assistance. With this change, all students enrolled in government schools-estimated at 1.8 crore annually-will receive the benefits, regardless of attendance.

Push for Better School Infrastructure

The state government is also focusing on enhancing educational infrastructure. In the upcoming financial year 2025-26, 29,000 government schools will be equipped with computers. Additionally, land has been allocated in 12 locations for the construction of new Kendriya Vidyalayas to expand access to quality education.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized Bihar's increasing investment in education. The education budget, which stood at Rs 4,400 crore in 2005, has now surpassed Rs 60,000 crore. For higher education, Rs 5,885 crore has been allocated, leading to the appointment of over 2,000 assistant professors in colleges and universities.

Steps Towards Inclusive Education



The state government is also taking measures to make education more inclusive. Special educators will be appointed to support students with disabilities, ensuring better learning opportunities. Additionally, women's participation in the teaching workforce has risen significantly, with 44% of Bihar's six lakh teachers now being women. Officials view this as a major step toward women's empowerment.

Bihar has also witnessed a sharp rise in literacy rates. CM Nitish Kumar noted that the overall literacy rate, which stood at 40% in 2000, has now reached 80%. Female literacy has also seen significant growth, increasing from 34% to 74%. Furthermore, 1.08 crore students are currently benefiting from the Mid-Day Meal scheme, which ensures nutritious meals for schoolchildren.

Direct Fund Transfers For Uniform and Cycle Schemes



The state government has streamlined the financial assistance process under the uniform and cycle scheme. Funds will now be transferred directly to students' bank accounts by April 1.

Revised Financial Assistance:

Uniform Scheme:

Classes 1 & 2: Rs 600 per student

Classes 3 to 5: Rs 700 per student

Classes 6 to 8: Rs 1,000 per student

Classes 9 to 12: Rs 1,500 per student



Cycle Scheme:



Class 9 students will receive Rs 3,000

