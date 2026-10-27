Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 Application Closing Soon: Check Important Dates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to close the Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 applications by October 31. Interested and eligible candidates can complete and submit their applications before the deadline through the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. Applicants must also submit the examination fee online, the examination board noted.

In a social media post on X, the BSEB stated that the application process for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 is underway in Patna. The last date for online applications is October 31. According to the notice, applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

Exam Date

According to the board, the Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 is expected to be held from November 22, 2026.

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Eligibility Requirements

According to the official exam notification:

Minimum 45% marks in graduation is mandatory

SC/ST, EBC/BC, Divyang, Women and EWS category will get 5% relaxation in the minimum prescribed marks

Bachelor's degree in Library Science is mandatory

The BSEB has also announced an age relaxation of 10 years for all categories of candidates.

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Exam Structure And Pattern

Applicants can check the examination structure and pattern as prescribed by the exam authority below.

Total marks: 150

General Knowledge: 50 marks

Library Science: 100 Marks

The exam is a computer-based test, and students will be given 150 minutes (2.5 hours) to solve the paper.

The paper will consist of multiple choice questions, each question carrying one mark. Candidates must also note that there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.