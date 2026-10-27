Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline For 33,320 Posts Extended, Check Details

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application deadline for recruitment to 33,320 posts under the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). Candidates can now pay the application fee until November 2, and submit their online applications by November 3. Applications can be submitted through the Commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Steps To Apply For BPSC TRE 4.0

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the recruitment examination:

1. Visit the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Find and click on the registration link for TRE 4.0.

3. Fill out the online application form with the required details.

4. Pay the application fee using one of the available online payment methods.

5. Review all the details entered in the form and submit the application.

6. Download the confirmation page and save a digital copy or printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to complete the application process and pay the applicable fee before the respective deadlines. For detailed instructions, candidates should visit the Commission's official website.

Candidates who have completed the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) training session for 2024-2026 and appeared for the examination in 2026 can apply online by uploading a web copy of their marksheet.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment: Additional Posts Included

The Commission has issued an amendment to the recruitment advertisement published on September 22 for 32,388 school teacher vacancies under the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0), conducted by the Education Department, Bihar.

The amendment includes the following additional vacancies:

493 posts for school teachers in secondary schools.

439 posts for school teachers in higher secondary schools.

With the addition of these 932 posts to the previously announced 32,388 vacancies, the total number of posts has increased to 33,320.

For further details regarding the recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.