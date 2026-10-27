Air India Brain Teaser On Cutlery Wrapper Catches Internet's Attention. Can You Crack The Code?

A simple brain teaser printed on an eco-friendly paper cutlery wrapper aboard an Air India flight has caught the internet's attention. Spotted by a passenger at 35,000 feet, the puzzle challenges travellers to crack a numerical code that leads to a name closely associated with the airline's history. The puzzle was shared on X by a user identified as @RizGandotra, who posted a picture of the wrapper along with a challenge for social media users to solve the code without searching for the answer online.

Sharing the photograph, the user described it as a little brain teaser to accompany his tea during the flight. "A little brain teaser with my tea at 35,000 feet. Can you crack the code? No Googling! Nice touch,@airindia, Well done," he wrote on X.

See the post here:

The code printed on the wrapper reads: 10 27 18 27 27 4 20-1-20-1. While the sequence may initially appear confusing, the answer lies in a simple substitution method in which each number represents a letter of the alphabet.

Using the standard alphabetical order, where A is 1, B is 2 and so on until Z is 26, the numbers can be converted into letters. The number 27 represents a full stop, helping separate the initials from the rest of the name. One user wrote, "Did not need AI to decode, it was simple, you can see it instantly, the number corresponds to the alphabet's position in the A-Z."

Decoded, the puzzle points to J.R.D. Tata, the industrialist and aviation pioneer who played a crucial role in the development of commercial aviation in India.

The answer is particularly fitting given Tata's long-standing connection with Air India. In 1932, J.R.D. Tata launched Tata Airlines, laying the foundation for what would eventually become one of India's best-known airlines. The airline later became Air India, establishing a legacy that continues to be associated with the Tata Group.

The post has attracted responses from social media users, with the puzzle offering a light-hearted distraction for travellers.