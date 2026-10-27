Baloch Prince, Son Of Khan Of Kalat, Kidnapped With His 3 Gunmen In Pakistan

Prince Muhammad Khan Ahmedzai, the son of the present Khan of Kalat Suleman Khan Dawood, was abducted with his three gunmen in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said on Tuesday.

According to the initial investigation, Prince Ahmedzai's vehicle was intercepted by armed men on the highway while travelling from Khuzdar to Kalat on Monday night, a statement issued by the police head office in Quetta said.

Police said the gunmen abducted Ahmedzai and the three gunmen travelling with him to an unknown location.

The Khan of Kalat is the historical title of the rulers of the former Khanate of Kalat, a Brahui-led princely state centred on Kalat in present-day Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The current Khan of Kalat, Suleman Dawood, resides in the United Kingdom and Wales.

The Khan of Kalat's family is highly revered in Balochistan because of its historical role in forging political unity and creating a sovereign identity and cultural pride for the people of Balochistan.

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