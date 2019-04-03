Bihar Board Begins Application For 12th Result Scrutiny

Bihar Board 12th result scrutiny application begins at bsebinteredu.in

Bihar Board Result 2019: Bihar Board has activated the link to apply for scrutiny of 12th result. Students who wish to apply for scrutiny of their 12th result can apply through the board's official website. Bihar Board released the result for class 12th exam on March 30, within 28 days of beginning the evaluation process on March 2. The exam for class 12 concluded on February 16 for Bihar Board students. This year the board introduced many changes including online marks entry which sped up the result declaration process.

Bihar Board 12th Result Scrutiny: How to apply?

Bihar Board is inviting application for 12th result scrutiny

Step one: Go to Bihar Board website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebinteredu.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for Scrutiny application.

Step three: Click on Scrutiny registration link.

Step four: Provide roll number, roll code, registration number, and security answer. Submit and register.

Step five: Login using your roll number and roll code and submit your scrutiny application.

This year the result for Bihar Board 12th exam improved considerably. The overall pass percentage was 79.76 with 93.02 per cent students passing in Commerce stream, 76.53 per cent students passing in Arts stream, and 81.20 per cent passing in Science stream. This year, Bihar Board implemented Marks Moderation policy as a result of which state toppers managed to score more than 90 per cent marks.

