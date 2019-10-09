Bihar Board Releases Sample Paper For Intermediate Board Exam 2020

Bihar Board 2020: Sample paper for intermediate students released on website

Bihar Board has released sample papers for the intermediate examination to be conducted in 2020. The board will conduct board exam for intermediate students from February 3 to February 13, 2019. The board had recently released the dummy admit cards for intermediate students who registered for the board exams. The dummy admit cards provide an opportunity for students to check their details as registered with the board and apply for corrections, if necessary.

The sample papers have been released on the board's new website, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in'.

The sample papers have been developed keeping in mind the new exam pattern which was introduced two years ago. As per the revised pattern, 50 per cent questions in the paper have to be objective and multiple-choice type and the rest 50 per cent have to be descriptive.

Until last year, some of the sample papers, based on the new pattern, were scanned images of hand-written question paper. The board has finally released pdf versions for the sample papers which are easy to download.

The changed exam pattern, in the past two years, has improved students' performance with pass percentage increasing steadily over the last two years.

Bihar Board Intermediate students can download the sample papers from the links given below:

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc. & I.Com – LL--PALI (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - SANSKRIT LL (I.A.) (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc. & I.Com – MB- ALT- ENGLISH (Comp)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Yoga

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Sanskrit I.Sc. & I.Com (LL)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc. & I.Com. –LL- ENGLISH (Opt)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Computer Science

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Accountancy

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.A. – LL-MAITHILI (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - MWT

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Business Studies

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.A. – MB-MAITHILI (Comp)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Economics (Commerce)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc. & I.Com – LL-MAITHILI (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Music

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Enterpreneurship

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc. I.Com. – MB-MAITHILI (COMP)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Home Science

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.A. – LL-HINDI (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - History

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.A. NRB-MB-Non-HINDI

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Geography

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc. & I.Com – NRB-MB-NON-HINDI

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Sociology

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Philosophy

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc. & I.Com. – LL- HINDI (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.A. – LL-PRAKRIT (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Political Science

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Biology

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc. & I.Com – LL-PRAKRIT (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Economics

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Chemistry

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Bhojpuri (I.A.)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Psychology

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Bhojpuri (I.Sc., I.Com)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - Physics

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.A. – LL-MAGAHI (OPT)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.A –MB- ALT-ENGLISH(Comp)

INTER MODEL SET 2020 (ANNUAL) - I.Sc & I.Com – LL-MAGAHI (OPT)

