Bihar Board Halts Degree Admission; Fresh Application Window From July 26

Bihar Board has halted the process of degree admission and will begin the process on July 30. As per the schedule released earlier, admission to allotted colleges were to be conducted till July 24, 2018. The intimation letters available on the OFSS website had, apart form allotment status, the time and date on which a student had to report to the allotted college for admission. The process however has been halted and will once again commence on July 30.

The portal will also be opened again for those who had missed out on applying the first time or were not allotted any college in the first list. Such students will be allowed to apply from July 26 to July 29, 2018.

Also the portal will be opened for some students who wish to modify to their choice of subjects initially chose or applied. The portal will be open for such students from July 23 to July 26, 2018.

The change in the schedule of admission has been brought due to multiple reason one of them being the change in the number of seats available at the various participating universities.

Also, some students had filled their category and choice of subject wrong besides some universities listing wrong streams and subjects on the website. Certain colleges have started new courses and streams which were not there earlier. Hence, the board has decided to halt the process, thus giving students a fair chance at admission in their desired course and college.

Meanwhile, the board has released the intimation letter for Intermediate allotment. The date and time at which a student should report for admission will be mentioned on the intimation letter.

