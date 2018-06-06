Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2018; Check At Biharboard.ac.in

How to check Bihar Board 12th Arts stream result 2018?
Step one: Go to official Bihar Board website: www.biharboard.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the result tab.
Step three: Click on the Bihar Board Intermediate Arts result link.
Step four: Enter the required details.
Step five: Submit and view your result.
This year the board had introduced measures to avoid any controversies surrounding the toppers and claims of any malpractice during and after the board exams.
CommentsThe top 5 students of the board exam this year will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs. 1500 for pursuing their graduation degree. Apart form this the top 5 students will also be awarded a cash prize and a laptop.
