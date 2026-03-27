Bihar Board 10th Result Expected By March 31, Check Marksheet Details, Official Websites

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Class 10 board examination results by March 31, 2026. Once the verification of toppers is completed, the board will publish the marksheets and toppers' list on its official websites - interbiharboard.com and results.biharboardonline.com.

Over the past four years, the results were declared on March 31 in three years, and on March 29 in 2025. Based on these trends, this year's results are expected to be announced on or before March 31, 2026.

The toppers' verification process is conducted at the Patna headquarters, where shortlisted students are called in. During this process, students are interviewed, their handwriting is examined, and their answer sheets are re-evaluated to ensure authenticity. The results are declared only after the verification is completed.

The marksheets released online by the board are provisional in nature. Students will be required to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

The online marksheet will include key details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, Internal/Practical Marks, Division, Percentage/Grade and pass/fail status.

This year, a total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, which was conducted at 1,699 centres across Bihar. The exams were held in two shifts - from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Each subject carried 100 marks, and students are required to secure at least 33 per cent to pass. Those who fail to meet the criteria will be allowed to appear for compartment exams to save their academic year.

Official Websites To Check BSEB 10th Result

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Students will be able to check their results via the NDTV result checker also.

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page