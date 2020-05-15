Bihar Board Expected To Announce 10th Result Soon

Bihar Board 10th result will be announced soon

Reports suggest that Bihar Board has completed evaluation of matric exam answer sheets and is ready to announce the results. Sources suggest that Bihar Board matric exam result will be released by the last week of May. The Board has not announced any date yet.

The board completed evaluation process on Thursday and evaluators have submitted evaluation results to the board. It has also almost completed the compilation process of marks. The Board is now busy in preparing the list of toppers.

State toppers will be interviewed by the board first, likely over the phone. The interview process may be completed in the next few days. After verification of identities of the toppers, the board will prepare a final topper list.

Bihar Board matric result will be announced after the verification process is complete which could be on or after May 20.

Bihar Board has already release the result for intermediate exams. Inter exam results were announced on March 24, a day before the nation-wide lockdown began. By that time, reports said, Bihar Board had completed about 50% work of matric exam evaluation which came to a halt during the lockdown.

With evaluation process over, Bihar Board 10th result will be released soon. The board result will be available on its official websites, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in', and 'bsebbihar.com'.

