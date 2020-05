Bihar Board Postpones Evaluation For Class 10 Exam Answer Copies Again

Bihar Board has again postponed evaluation of class 10 answer copies

Bihar Board has again postponed the evaluation of class 10 exam answer copies. Reports suggest that the board has decided to further postpone the evaluation process in view of the lockdown extension by the central government till May 7. Earlier, the board had postponed the evaluation process till May 3, the last day of second lockdown.

Bihar Board concluded class 10th or matric examinations in February itself and was in the middle or paper evaluation when the lockdown was announced putting a pause on the process.

Bihar Board examination question papers comprise of 50% objective questions and 50% subjective questions. For the objective questions, students are provided with a separate OMR-sheet in which to mark their answers. The evaluation of OMR-sheets and subjective answers are done separately.

Bihar Board had released the result for intermediate examination on March 24, within a month of concluding the examinations, the only board to release a result this year so far.

The board could release the intermediate result on time as the evaluation process had begun immediately after the exams concluded and was over before lockdown was announced. The board did not have the same luck with 10th board exams and will be releasing the results only after lockdown ends and normalcy returns.

