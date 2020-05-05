Bihar Board Matric Paper Evaluation Resumes Tomorrow

Bihar board will resume the matric exam (class 10) answer copy evaluation on May 6.

Bihar board will resume the matric exam (class 10) answer copy evaluation on May 6. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) had already started the evaluation process after completing the exam in February.

With this, the Bihar matric result can be expected within this month or latest by next month.

Bihar Board examination question papers comprise 50% objective questions and 50% subjective questions. For the objective questions, students are provided with a separate OMR-sheet in which to mark their answers. The evaluation of OMR-sheets and subjective answers are done separately.

BSEB has already released the intermediate exam result in March. In the intermediate exam 80.44% students have passed. A total of 34 students have been placed in the top 5 spots in all the three streams-Arts, Science and Commerce. This year the board has recorded 80.44 pass percentage, which is 0.68 per cent higher than last year's pass percentage of 79.76 per cent. The pass percent for Arts and Commerce streams have also improved but decreased for Science stream students.

The board has improved upon the pass percentage, marginally.

Click here for more Education News