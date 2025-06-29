Tejashwi Yadav Ducks As Drone, Employed To Cover Rally, Strays, Hits Podium

Tejashwi Yadav was mid-speech in Patna on Sunday when a drone, which was deployed to cover his rally, appeared to stray from its intended path and veered towards him, shows a video.

The 35-year-old Leader of Opposition in Bihar, flanked by party leaders on stage, was addressing 'Waqf Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao' rally at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in the capital.

"Sabhi alag allag political party ke neta, sabhi social activist (All leaders of different political parties, all social activists...)," said Mr Yadav when the drone appeared out of nowhere and brushed against the lectern, which was decorated with flowers, taking the leader by surprise, whose immediate reaction was to duck.

After a brief pause, the Bihar leader continued his speech.

The security personnel immediately seized the drone.

Bihar state polls are due later this year.