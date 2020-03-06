Andhra Pradesh Switches To Online Mode For Intermediate Admission

BIEAP will conduct admission process online for Intermediate classes

Andhra Pradesh has joined the bandwagon of states which facilitate junior college or intermediate admission online. The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has notified college management across the state that from 2020 academic session, admission to intermediate courses will be held through Computerized Automated Student Online Intermediate Admission System.

The online admission process for intermediate courses in Andhra Pradesh will begin around May/ June. The admission schedule will be released on the board's website shortly.

The e-admission process will be applicable to all existing private aided, unaided (including co-operative), Incentive, APSWR, APTWR, APRJC, and Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Jurisdiction of the Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh.

Before Andhra Pradesh, states like Odisha, Telangana, Kerala and Bihar had also introduced online application and admission process for intermediate.

Meanwhile, the board exams for SSC students, the prospective intermediate students, will begin on march 23, 2020. The exam will begin with First Language paper and conclude on April 8 with exam for Vocational Course (theory).

The result for AP 10th or AP SSC exam will tentatively be released in May. In 2019, AP SSC result was released on May 14 and 94.88% students passed. Out of 11 thousand schools in the State, a total of 5464 schools registered 100% result.

