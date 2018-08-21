OFSS Bihar Intermediate Admission First Cut Off List Released @ Ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar released the first cut off list for intermediate on August 20, 2018. This year the Bihar Government has made Intermediate and Degree admission centralized, that is from this year onward eligible students had to fill only one centralized application form. After the application process was over, merit lit was released and each applicant was allotted a school or intermediate college based on their marks in 10th and their preference filled in the application form.

Students who have been allotted a seat in the first list can download their intimation letter form the official OFSS website. Students must not report without their intimation letters.

The admission based on first list will be conducted till August 25, 2018. Students will also have to exercise the slide-up option till August 25.

All such students who have not been allotted a seat in the first list can fill new options till August 25, 2018. The second cut off list will be released on September 2, 2018.

Advertisement

As per reports by certain media outlets, more than 9 lakh students have featured in the first admission list. Through this process, admission is being conducted for more than 3000 intermediate schools and colleges across the state.

Click here for more Education News