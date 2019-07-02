Odisha +2 Admission: Merit List For Admission To Junior Colleges Expected Today

SAMS Odisha, +2 Admission, Merit List Update

The first merit list for +2 admission in Odisha is expected today. As per the admission schedule notified by SAMS Odisha, the student academic management system which handles the admission process in junior and degree colleges and others in the state, the first merit list is expected today after 2 pm. However considering the extension in application process it may be assumed that there will be a delay in the publication of first merit list. The first merit list, if released today, can be checked from the official portal samsodisha.gov.in.

Odisha +2 admission merit list (link will be generated after the merit list is published)

The admission process will begin tomorrow, as per the schedule. The admission formalities for students selected in the first selection will conclude on July 6.

As per the data released by the SAMS, a total of 4,06,177 registrations were made this year for +2 admission in the state, out of which 1,43,803 applications have been received.

A total of 1,983 junior colleges function in the state.

The classes are expected to begin on July 29.

The second merit list is expected on July 12. Spot selection admission will be held from July 24 to July 29.

Meanwhile the last date for submission of application for +3 or degree courses in the state is July 8.

