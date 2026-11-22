BCEIL Recruitment 2026: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has activated the application window for three posts, Senior Project Manager (Recruitment), Senior Project Manager (Payroll) and Recruitment Executive. Interested candidates can submit their application form through the official website, becil.com. The last date to submit the application form is December 5, 2026.

How to Apply for BCEIL Recruitment 2026?

Check the steps below to fill out the recruitment form on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website, becilregistration.in.

Step 2: Now register on the portal using the required details.

Step 3: Once registered, log in using the credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by providing academic and personal details.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using an online payment method.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Application Fee

Check the category-wise registration fee

SC, ST, PwD: NIL

All Other Categories: Rs 295

Only Candidates with Indian Nationality can apply for the recruitment.

BCEIL Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Qualification Required

Candidates can check the minimum qualification required to apply for the posts.

- Senior Project Manager (Recruitment): Candidates must hold a PG Diploma in Human Resource Management or equivalent from a recognised university. Along with it they must have a minimum 8 years' of experience in recruitment, HR operations or manpower outsourcing, including at least 3 years in a managerial role.

- Senior Project Manager (Payroll): To apply for this post, candidates require a minimum of 8 years' of experience in payroll administration with at least 3 years in a managerial role.

- Recruitment Executive: Applicants are required to be graduate in any field, minimum two years of experience in recruitment or HR operations.

BCEIL 2026 Recruitment: Vacancies Details

Check post-wise vacancy details

Senior Project Manager (Recruitment): 1

Senior Project Manager (Payroll): 1

Recruitment Executive: 2

BCEIL invites applications only on contract and full-time basis, initially one year.