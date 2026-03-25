Bar Council Of India Extends AIBE XIX Certificate Submission Deadline To June 21

Bar Council Of India Extends Deadline For AIBE XIX Enrollment Certificate Upload
- Candidates of AIBE XIX with Pass (Undertaking) or Withheld results can upload certificates until June 21, 2026
- Uploading the enrollment certificate is mandatory to receive the Certificate of Practice from BCI
- The Bar Council of India has extended the deadline for enrollment certificate submission for AIBE XIX
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The Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared an extension for the uploading of enrollment certificates for candidates appearing in AIBE XIX and whose results are currently marked as "Pass (Undertaking)" or "Withheld." According to the BCI, candidates can now upload their enrollment certificates up to and by 11:59 PM on June 21, 2026.
The BCI has clarified that the uploading of the enrollment certificate is a mandatory requirement for obtaining the Certificate of Practice (CoP).
How to Upload AIBE XIX Enrollment Certificate:
- Log in to the AIBE website.
- Click on the link for uploading AIBE XIX enrollment details.
- Fill in the required details such as name, roll number, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha code.
- Choose the option to upload the enrollment certificate.
- Fill in the enrollment number issued by the Bar Council and upload the certificate along with a recent photograph.