Bar Council Of India Extends AIBE XIX Certificate Submission Deadline To June 21

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared an extension for the uploading of enrollment certificates for candidates appearing in AIBE XIX and whose results are currently marked as "Pass (Undertaking)" or "Withheld." According to the BCI, candidates can now upload their enrollment certificates up to and by 11:59 PM on June 21, 2026.

The BCI has clarified that the uploading of the enrollment certificate is a mandatory requirement for obtaining the Certificate of Practice (CoP).

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How to Upload AIBE XIX Enrollment Certificate: