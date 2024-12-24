ATMA 2025 Registration Process Begins, Check Steps To Apply

ATMA 2025: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has commenced the application process for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website, atmaaims.com.

The application deadline is February 2, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 16, 2025, and the results will be announced on February 22, 2025.

ATMA 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, atmaaims.com

Step 2. Click on the link that reads "Application Open" on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. Register by providing the required details.

Step 5. Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Step 6. Click on "Submit" and save the application form.

Step 7. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000. Payment can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Payment through Cash, Demand Draft (DD), or Cheque is not accepted.

Fee Concessions

Women candidates are eligible for a 25 per cent fee concession. Candidates from North Eastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura) are eligible for a 50 per cent fee concession

ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year for candidates seeking admission to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools, excluding IIMs. ATMA 2025 will be conducted as a center-based online test with a duration of three hours. The exam will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).