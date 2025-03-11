AIMS ATMA June 2025: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

AIMS ATMA June 2025: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started the application process for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website, atmaaims.com.

The application deadline is May 18, 2025, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 1, 2025, and the results will be announced on June 7, 2025.

AIMS ATMA June 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, atmaaims.com

Step 2. Click on the link that reads "Application Open" on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Register by providing the required details

Step 5. Fill in the application form and make the payment

Step 6. Click on "Submit" and save the application form

Step 7. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000. Payment can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Payment through Cash, Demand Draft (DD), or Cheque is not accepted.

AIMS ATMA June 2025: Fee Concessions

Women candidates are eligible for a 25 per cent fee concession. Candidates from North Eastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura) are eligible for a 50 per cent fee concession



ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year for candidates seeking admission to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools, excluding IIMs. ATMA 2025 will be conducted as a center-based online test with a duration of three hours. The exam will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).