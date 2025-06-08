ATMA 2025 Results Declared, Here's How To Check

ATMA Results 2025: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the results of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, atmaaims.com.

Steps To Check ATMA 2025 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website at atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: View and download your result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, AIMS has also commenced the application process for the ATMA 2025 July session. Eligible and interested candidates can register through the official website.



• Registration deadline: July 15, 2025

• Last date for fee payment: July 13, 2025

• Last date to reprint the application form: July 17, 2025

• Admit card release date: July 23, 2025

• Exam date: July 27, 2025 (2:00 PM to 5 pm; reporting time: 1 pm)

• Result declaration: August 2, 2025 (after 5 pm)

ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year for candidates seeking admission to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-schools, excluding the IIMs. The test is center-based, conducted online, and lasts three hours. It consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards safe, as they are required during the admission and counseling process. In case of any discrepancies in the result, contact AIMS authorities immediately using the contact details provided on the official portal.