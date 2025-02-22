Assam Rifles Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 215 Vacancies, Check Details

Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Assam Rifles (AR) has released the Technical and Tradesman Rally Recruitment 2025 Notification for Group B and C posts. Interested candidates can apply online from February 22 to March 22. The recruitment rally is tentatively scheduled to begin in the third or fourth week of April 2025.
Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill 215 vacancies across various trades. The posts are open to male candidates only, except where specified. The category-wise vacancies are distributed as per the details mentioned in the official notification.
Key Dates
Last Date for Fee Payment: March 22, 2025
Rally Schedule: April 2025 (tentative)
Application Fee
Group B Posts (Religious Teacher & Electrical & Mechanical): Rs 200
Group C Posts (All Other Posts): Rs 100
SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen Candidates: No Fee
Payment Mode:
Online (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking) or SBI Bank Counter (upload payment receipt during application submission).
Eligibility Criteria
- Nationality: Candidates must be Indian citizens.
- Age Limit (as of January 1, 2025): Minimum 18-21 years (Post-wise), Maximum 23-30 years (Post-wise). Age relaxation as per Assam Rifles recruitment rules.
- Educational Qualification: Varies by post, including Class 10, 12, Diploma, and Bachelor's Degree requirements.
Major Posts and Qualifications
- Safai (70 Posts): Class 10 pass, Age 18-23 years
- Religious Teacher (03 Posts): Bachelor's degree in Sanskrit Or Bhushan in Hindi, Age 18-30 years
- Radio Mechanic (17 Posts): Class 10 with Diploma in relevant fields OR 10+2 (PCM), Age 18-25 years
- Lineman (08 Posts): Class 10 with ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade, Age 18-23 years
- Draughtsman (10 Posts): Class 10 pass with relevant qualifications, Age 18-25 years
- Pharmacist (08 Posts): Diploma in Pharmacy, Age 18-25 years
- Veterinary Field Assistant (07 Posts): Relevant qualifications required, Age 18-25 years
Selection Process
The recruitment process includes:
- Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Written Test
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
The PST, PET, and Written Test will be conducted at the Sukhovi (Nagaland) Centre. The exact reporting dates will be notified on the official website.
Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesman Recruitment 2025: How To Apply
Candidates must apply online through the official website of Assam Rifles, assamrifles.gov.in. The application form should be filled out carefully, as changes will not be permitted later. Candidates must upload the required documents, including Domicile/Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and caste certificate (if applicable).
Important Guidelines
- Only one application per candidate will be accepted.
- Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are banned at rally sites/test centres.
- Candidates should ensure they have valid caste and category certificates if claiming reservations.
- Physically handicapped candidates are not eligible for this recruitment.
- Name and date of birth must match the Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate.
For further details, candidates should refer to the official notification on the Assam Rifles website.