Assam Rifles Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 215 Vacancies, Check Details

Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Assam Rifles (AR) has released the Technical and Tradesman Rally Recruitment 2025 Notification for Group B and C posts. Interested candidates can apply online from February 22 to March 22. The recruitment rally is tentatively scheduled to begin in the third or fourth week of April 2025.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 215 vacancies across various trades. The posts are open to male candidates only, except where specified. The category-wise vacancies are distributed as per the details mentioned in the official notification.

Key Dates

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 22, 2025

Rally Schedule: April 2025 (tentative)

Application Fee

Group B Posts (Religious Teacher & Electrical & Mechanical): Rs 200

Group C Posts (All Other Posts): Rs 100

SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen Candidates: No Fee

Payment Mode:

Online (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking) or SBI Bank Counter (upload payment receipt during application submission).

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Age Limit (as of January 1, 2025): Minimum 18-21 years (Post-wise), Maximum 23-30 years (Post-wise). Age relaxation as per Assam Rifles recruitment rules.

Educational Qualification: Varies by post, including Class 10, 12, Diploma, and Bachelor's Degree requirements.

Major Posts and Qualifications

Safai (70 Posts): Class 10 pass, Age 18-23 years

Religious Teacher (03 Posts): Bachelor's degree in Sanskrit Or Bhushan in Hindi, Age 18-30 years

Radio Mechanic (17 Posts): Class 10 with Diploma in relevant fields OR 10+2 (PCM), Age 18-25 years

Lineman (08 Posts): Class 10 with ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade, Age 18-23 years

Draughtsman (10 Posts): Class 10 pass with relevant qualifications, Age 18-25 years

Pharmacist (08 Posts): Diploma in Pharmacy, Age 18-25 years

Veterinary Field Assistant (07 Posts): Relevant qualifications required, Age 18-25 years

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes:

Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Written Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The PST, PET, and Written Test will be conducted at the Sukhovi (Nagaland) Centre. The exact reporting dates will be notified on the official website.

Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesman Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Candidates must apply online through the official website of Assam Rifles, assamrifles.gov.in. The application form should be filled out carefully, as changes will not be permitted later. Candidates must upload the required documents, including Domicile/Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and caste certificate (if applicable).

Important Guidelines

Only one application per candidate will be accepted.

Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are banned at rally sites/test centres.

Candidates should ensure they have valid caste and category certificates if claiming reservations.

Physically handicapped candidates are not eligible for this recruitment.

Name and date of birth must match the Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate.

For further details, candidates should refer to the official notification on the Assam Rifles website.

Check the detailed notification here